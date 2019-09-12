With just seven sleeps until the Rugby World Cup kicks off, the All Blacks' final preparations are well underway.

And it wouldn't be a World Cup without a flashy new photoshoot.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read. Photo / Getty

Posing for their final portraits before next week's game against the Springboks, the All Blacks suited up in front of a black background lit by a red circle.

Ardie Savea. Photo / Getty

Beauden Barrett. Photo / Getty

In true All Blacks fashion, the side steered away from the usual portrait stance and smile with a few unconventional poses.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks were handed a major boost yesterday ahead of their crucial opener with assistant coach Ian Foster confirming Richie Mo'unga will be "fully fit and available".

Steve Hansen and co. were forced to play Beauden Barrett back at No 10 for the Tonga clash for the first time since their narrow win over Argentina in July, with Ben Smith slotting back into fullback.

Richie Mo'unga. Photo / Getty

But the defending world champions now look set to revert back to the Mo'unga/Barrett dual playmaker combination against the Springboks.

The All Blacks open their World Cup campaign against the Springboks next Saturday night.