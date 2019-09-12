England arrived at the coastal resort of Miyazaki Tuesday to base themselves in the same luxurious hotel and training facility from where Eddie Jones hatched his plan for the famous downfall of South Africa during the 2015 World Cup when his was head coach of Japan.

The five-star Sheraton Grande Ocean Hotel at the Phoenix Seagaia complex boasts 13 restaurants, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, four types of spa, a letter room to write postcards and even a pillow gallery, where players can choose a filling to improve their sleep.

England also have their own training pitch, which will be - surrounded by heavy-duty canvas to allow them to train in private, their own gym and the use of indoor and outdoor swimming pools, with World Rugby providing each of the 20 competing countries with the same facilities for their pre-tournament preparations.

The hotel is surrounded by two championship golf courses, including the Phoenix Country Club, which has hosted the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament since the Seventies. Winners include Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka, whose prize included a cow.

Despite the opulent setting, training sessions are likely to be particularly draining for the 31-man squad, with temperatures of more than 30C and humidity around 80 per cent forecast for the week.

There was a warm welcome, too, for the squad at Miyazaki Airport, where the local community had organised a special reception.

"This is going to be the place where they find their feet, get in the rhythm, put the finishing touches on the World Cup preparations and get ready for the excitement of the tournament," Jones said.

"This is a very good training place, a great hotel and you have a gym right next door. The stress for the players is minimal; warm weather, good food, good training.

"The devil is in the detail. You have to get these things right. You only get one go at the World Cup. You have to be adaptable.

"It is all about getting ready and getting as well prepared as you can. It is very much a rural area, so there are lovely beaches, swimming, golf; we have got two golf courses, a driving range. We are only here for eight days and it is just before the first World Cup game. If boredom is an issue we have got the wrong players."

A favourite haunt of Jones is the nearby Beach Burger House, where he used to spend time when he was here with the Japan squad four years ago to mastermind the victory over South Africa.

"I used to come out here," Jones said. "We would have a morning session and one in late afternoon, so in the middle of the day I would come here and have a swim and think about what we have got to do. It is a really good little spot. It gets you out in the air, it refreshes, it is much more fun than sitting in an ice bath.

"The thing about World Cup preparations is timing your run. It is a bit like getting a horse right for the Gold Cup. You have to get them right on the day."