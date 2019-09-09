The All Blacks have touched down in Japan and have been greeted by hundreds of screaming rugby fans.

The reigning Rugby World Cup champions arrived in Tokyo overnight and got straight into the business end of things - signing autographs and taking photos with fans who had come to see them outside their hotel in Kashiwa, northeast of the capital city.

Photos were posted on the All Blacks' social media accounts Facebook and Twitter showing the team arriving at the Narita International Airport and sorting out their bags as they got on to the team bus.

The photos were accompanied with the words: "Hey Japan, we're here! #RWC2019 #BackBlack.''

It is understood the team's flight was delayed by up to two hours as many passengers and people around Japan continue to be affected by stormy weather conditions thanks to Typhoon Faxai.

Despite the disruptions and gloomy weather, fans looked excited and eager to meet the boys in black ahead of the Rugby World Cup tournament this month.

Many fans - both young and old - turned up wearing All Black jerseys, wearing black or waving the odd New Zealand flag.

Young children sang a waiata and performed a haka as the Kiwis arrived at the hotel.

Organisers of the tournament are hoping Japan's typhoon season will not disrupt games too much.

However, pool games - such as the one between Namibia and the All Blacks - may be affected and declared a draw as a result.