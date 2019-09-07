Follow live updates as the Wallabies take on Samoa in their Rugby World Cup warm-up match.











Wallabies great David Pocock has announced that he will retire from test rugby after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The 31 year old, who debuted for the Wallabies against the All Blacks in 2008, revealed at a press conference today that the World Cup in Japan will be his final tournament wearing the gold jersey.

"I feel like it's time to move onto other things and contribute in other areas," Pocock said.

Advertisement

"As an immigrant, rugby has provided me with somewhere to make friends, to feel like I belong and obviously huge opportunities to play professional rugby at the Force, Brumbies and Wallabies.

"On a personal note you reflect on the time you've had in a Wallabies jersey, what you've tried to add, the legacy you hope you'll leave and then just the opportunity to play in front of family and friends one last time. That's all great but it comes down to the team effort really. That's been the focus for the guys, we know if we don't have a good team performance it won't be as special."

Pocock, who has played 77 tests, has already retired from Super Rugby, and hasn't played since March due to a chronic calf injury, is set to make his international return this weekend, captaining the Wallabies against Samoa.

And, he has big goals to accomplish at the World Cup before hanging up the boots for good.

"I'm not done just yet, there will be plenty of time to reflect on it. Very much wanting to get back out there and get back to my best rugby and contribute over the next couple of months."