England head coach Eddie Jones has named his team to face Italy in their World Cup warm-up match at St James' Park in Newcastle on Friday.

Jones has selected from outside his World Cup squad by naming Joe Marchant at outside centre.

Marchant has been omitted from the 31-man squad bound for Japan on September 8 but slots into the midfield alongside Piers Francis with captain Owen Farrell starting the final warm-up fixture at fly-half.

Two further players not picked for Japan 2019 are present on the bench in lock Charlie Ewels and flanker Matt Kvesic.

Ruaridh McConnochie finally makes his debut on the right wing after two aborted attempts in the double header against Wales due to hip and hamstring injuries.

The Bath sevens specialist forms a rapid back three alongside Anthony Watson, who makes his fourth appearance at full-back, and Leicester flyer Jonny May.

Henry Slade has lost his battle with a knee injury and so misses the last opportunity to get some game time before the World Cup and Ben Youngs is given another run at scrum-half.

Jones has largely stuck to his tried and tested up-front, including a fourth successive start for star number eight Billy Vunipola.

Mark Wilson, a Newcastle stalwart who will spend next season at Sale, makes his first start of the summer at openside flanker and Tom Curry is given another run at six.

Jones said: "We have gone with a mix and match selection policy to develop our adaptability and the team's ability to cope with any situation."

- Daily Telegraph UK