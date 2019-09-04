Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has hit back at Agustin Pichot after the World Rugby vice-chairman made comments over the shock axing of veteran lock Devin Toner.

New Zealand-born Schmidt made the surprise call to dump Toner for South African-born Jean Kleyn, who only qualified for Ireland on residency two days before his test debut on August 10.

As a long-time advocate of overhauling the eligibility regulations, which will be extended from three to five years at the end of this year, Pichot fanned the flames of this divisive issue by expressing his disappointment for Toner.

Jean Kleyn. Photo / Photosport

"If I was Devin Toner ... I will be asking WR for answers. I feel sorry for him; nothing against for who was properly selected for the RWC19 by the way. But feel that way," Pichot tweeted.

When asked about the comment yesterday, Schmidt wasn't afraid to challenge Pichot's viewpoints.

"Gus Pichot had a big opinion about who should be world number one as well," Schmidt said. "I think he has a number of big opinions. But they're not ones that are relevant for us and, talking to Gats [Warren Gatland] last week, they weren't relevant to him either.

Ireland's Devin Toner was a shock omission form the World Cup squad. Photo /Photosport

"What is relevant is that under the laws of the game, as they were, we are entitled to pick guys who have qualified.

"Considering he [Pichot] is involved in World Rugby, he could have a look at what the rules were and not have so many things to say, because for us it is tough enough to do our job and tough enough for me to have a conversation as I did with Dev."

Schmidt furthered his selection defence by pointing out he only had three players in his 31-man squad picked under residential qualifications - Kleyn, fellow South African loose forward CJ Stander and New Zealand-Samoan midfield back Bundee Aki.

"The rest are homegrown guys who are not only homegrown but who are domiciled here," Schmidt, who retires after the World Cup, said. "I'm not sure I'm the most qualified to comment as I am a blow-in myself and I'll be blowing out soon enough.

New Zealand-born midfielder Bundee Aki. Photo / Photosport

"So Gus Pichot has changed the rules and those rules will apply beyond this World Cup and they will apply as long as people feel that is the right residency rule."

Ireland World Cup squad: Forwards: Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier. Backs: Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

