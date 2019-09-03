Whanganui players Jason Myers and Kohlt Coveny have a shot at national glory when they saddle up for Hurricanes Heartland at the Jock Hobbs National Under-19 Rugby Tournament in Taupo this weekend.

Flanker Myers and hooker Coveny take the field for Heartland in the bottom 8 competition for the Sir Michael Jones Trophy, while the top 8 teams battle it out for the Graham Mourie Cup.

Solid matches by the pair, starting with Tasman first up at Owen Delany Park in Taupo on Sunday, the pair could be in contention for the New Zealand Under-19 Heartland 2020 squad to be named after the tournament.

In the meantime, the NZ Barbarians National 1st XV Championships Top4 competition in Palmerston North starting Friday also has a Whanganui flavour.

Chris Back has been named to manage the New Zealand Barbarians secondary schools squad selected from this weekend's tournament that includes the National Coed Schools 1st XV Championship, the National Girls 1st XV Championship and the Barbarian National 1st XV Championship.

Back has vast experience as manager at high level. The former Steelform Whanganui and National Heartland manager has just completed the season as manager of the Hurricanes Development XV, the Hurricanes Under-20 squad and the Hurricanes Heartland side.

"From this weekend's Top 4 championship in Palmerston North players will be selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools XV and New Zealand Barbarians XV to play Australia and Fijian secondary schools in Hamilton later this month," Back said.

"This is another tick on my CV, I guess. I haven't managed schoolboy teams before and it is another national appointment, so it's all good and more experience on my management journey."