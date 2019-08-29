The All Blacks sprung some surprises when naming their Rugby World Cup squad yesterday, but none quite as shocking as what was reported by South African television news show eNuus.

The program, broadcast on 24-hour television news broadcaster eNCA, made an embarrassing blunder in their graphic showing the forwards named in the All Blacks squad, claiming that Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth had been included in Steve Hansen's selection.

Somehow, Etzebeth's name managed to sneak in place of Scott Barrett's, who would surely have been devastated to learn he had been axed in favour of a player who is completely ineligible for All Blacks selection.

Several viewers spotted the error and pointed it out on social media.

Advertisement

eNuus apologised for the mistake on Twitter, saying the error was "one for the blooper reel".

One for the 2019 blooper reel, alas. — eNuus (@eNuus) August 28, 2019

Etzebeth will indeed be travelling to Japan for the World Cup, albeit with his actual side, the Springboks, who included the 27-year-old in their squad despite allegations of pointing a gun at a homeless man at the weekend.

Etzebeth denied the allegations, which had spread on social media, and also included claims that he had insulted and assaulted a homeless man in the South African town of Langebaan.

"It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media," the veteran told South African media.

"Multiple witnesses can corroborate that. I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love."

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said he was "definitely worried" when he heard the reports.

"It could have been a massive problem for us.

"I am comfortable with what Eben told me. If it did happen, he could not be part of the World Cup, but at this stage there is no proof."

Advertisement

South Africa Rugby said: "We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as alleged in social media."

"(SA Rugby) has no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse. We will co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary.

"Our Rugby World Cup squad will have no place for anyone who transgresses those principles," Erasmus added.

Etzebeth will get to see the All Blacks jersey up close when the two teams meet in their Rugby World Cup opener on September 21.