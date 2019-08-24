The spirit of schoolboy rugby was captured in one heartwarming photo in today's 1st XV South Island final.

Nelson College beat Christchurch Boys' College 35-31 to claim their first UC Championship title in 12 years.

The loss left Christchurch skipper Max Hughes dejected, and was pictured after the game getting comforted by rival captain Nelson's Anton Segner.

Christchurch BHS captain Maximilian Hughes is consoled by Nelson College captain Anton Segner. Photo / Photosport

Segner, who scored two tries, showed that his leadership extended after the final whistle.

Advertisement

The thrilling final was a close one throughout with Christchurch rushing out to a quick start.

However, after taking the lead early in the second half, Nelson started to dominant the game and ended up taking out the title to dethrone the three-time defending champs.

You can watch the full replay of the final on NZ Herald Premium - Live stream: First XV Rugby - Nelson College v Christchurch Boys' High School