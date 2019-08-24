In a first for New Zealand, Herald Premium, in association with Sky TV, brings you exclusive live action of Saturday's South Island 1st XV rugby final between Nelson College and Christchurch Boys' High School.

Kickoff is at 12.40pm on Saturday, and the final looks to be one of the best games of the year.

It was Nelson College who won the first meeting between the sides in June, with an impressive 25-7 victory in Christchurch. Christchurch Boys' will now have to make the long trip to Nelson to try and reverse the scoreline in the game that counts.

Nelson have a huge forward pack and are capable of stomping through most teams, while their backs are small and explosive.

Their team is led and guided by Anton Segner, one of the best players in the country who has showed his worth through several superb performances.

The openside flanker is great to watch and it's easy to see why he is rated as one of New Zealand rugby's top prospects.

However, Nelson will be without Fergus Hughes at No 6, whose defence has been huge this year, after he was ruled out of the game.

Taya Brown should start at No 8 and offer up a big frame, throwing himself at defenders and watching them fly off him like they usually do. Don't be surprised to see props Isaiah Malaulau and Preston Masters join in on the action either.

Mason Lund at halfback and Nico Barton at No 10 just need to keep the forwards making ground up the middle until they are ready to strike in the backs.

The setup of Barton with Louis Carmine and Year 11 centre Ollie Inch, who is very strong going into contact, has been important for the home side.

Christchurch Boys' backline will have to move up quick as a line and then crowd the ball carriers to cut off all options for Nelson's dangerous offloads.

Sometimes you will see Nelson lock Daniel Dixon in the mix with the backs because of his pace and this will need to be watched closely by the Christchurch defensive line.

Christchurch Year 12 locks Jamie Hannah and Fabian Holland are also very athletic and will both be very important for their side.

They both have great work rates and speed – Hannah offers great ability in the air while Holland has ridiculous strength.

Prop Ben Lopas and hooker Claden Pirihi bring a lot of experience and knowledge that will need to be called on throughout this game.

Lopas' running is going to be crucial with help from support runners as well as he breaks up the field.

Pirihi just has that classic work ethic around his core roles and the rucks, which they really need to win.

If Max Hughes and Ollie Lewis play like the superstars they are in 1st XV rugby, Christchurch will have a good chance of winning this game.