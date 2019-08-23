Kieran Read has opened up about the creepy text he received from an All Black fan after their victory against Australia at Eden Park last week.

Speaking to Radio Hauraki, Read revealed he checked his phone after the game and came across a "weird" text from Hauraki's very own Matt Heath.

On air, host Jeremy Wells began to discuss Heath and Reid's awkward interaction, announcing: "I'm slightly concerned because after the game he sent you a text message."

Wanting to put the record straight, Reid said the context of Heath's text was "slightly weird".

Advertisement

"I genuinely appreciate those kinds of texts after a game," Read told Hauraki.

"It was probably slightly weird but I scroll through a couple of texts on the bus from different people.

"That was an anomaly I guess, most of them say 'well done' or 'congratulations' but yeah it was slightly different to the other ones."

Kieran Read has opened up on Hauraki about the creepy text he received from an All Black fan after their victory against Australia at Eden Park last week. Photo / Hauraki / Getty

It was then revealed what Matt Heath had sent Kieran Read.

"I mean, I love you. Does no one else text you 'I love you?'" Heath asks Read on air.

In a hilarious response, Read gives Heath a bit of advice about how to manage their friendship without going into the creep zone.

"Na not too many. I don't even think my wife sends me that," the All Black captain joked.

"There's a time where you've got your old neighbours who keep texting you too much.

Advertisement

"There's those guys that you're a bit worried about. So Matt, you just have to get the balance right. Just don't get too passionate about the game."