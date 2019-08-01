Mark Richardson, the former Black Cap turned broadcaster, has slammed Sonny Bill Williams after the All Black took a dig at his critics and the media.

Speaking on Three's The AM Show, Richardson fired back at Williams who yesterday took to Twitter to attack those who have taken aim at him who claim he is under pressure to retain his spot with the All Blacks for the upcoming World Cup.

"I'd suggest that doing one's job is the most important priority for a sports journo, so do you deny the right of a sports journo to do their job, Sonny Bill? So they can feed their families Sonny Bill?" asked Richardson on The AM Show.

"Just like you get paid to do your job Sonny Bill, which I assume is a priority of yours to care for your family Sonny Bill."

Advertisement

Fellow show host Duncan Garner also decided to join in on the rant against the All Black.

"Sonny Bill, he's precious," Garner said.

To which Richardson replied: "Honestly Sonny, yes there are people struggling in the world and yes we care about them.

"But you are an All Black. Get over yourself and let people in this country talk what they like to talk and that is rugby."

Mark Richardson has a rant about Sonny Bill Williams' rant. Photos / Photosport

Last night, Williams – who has been struggling with injuries over the last few years – lashed out at his critics, saying they should "get your priorities right".

"And for those that say I'm under pressure playing a game that I enjoy. Get your priorities right," Williams wrote on Twitter.

"Look at what's going on in the world. Starving children, the single mother raising 3 kids, the atrocities refugees are facing around the world, racism.

"This is what I call pressure."

Williams' place in the All Blacks squad in question, with All Blacks selectors giving him an opportunity to prove his fitness over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, midfield rival Ngani Laumape is likely to get a big opportunity to impress in the first test against the Wallabies in Perth a week on Saturday.

The make-up of the midfield remains a difficult World Cup decision for the selectors and it appears almost certain that it will be a contest between Williams and Laumape for the fourth spot to Japan.