The Ministry of Education has delivered a stinging rebuke to a leading Auckland high school following reports of "exploitation" of a student.

A letter sent by the ministry to Takapuna Grammar management outlined concerns over the rugby players living with staff and instructed the school to stop the practice immediately.

"We have recommended that the school Board of Trustees seeks guidance from the New Zealand School Trustees Association on how it manages student support and that it no longer allow students to live with staff members who are not family," said Katrina Casey, deputy secretary sector enablement and support, in a statement to the Herald.

"It is generally not appropriate for students to reside with staff on a longer-term basis, unless they are family members. This can place a school in a complex position as it manages both its responsibilities for the health and safety of students and as employers."

Advertisement

The concerns came to light following an investigation into the case of Jay Natapu, who was moved into a staff member's home without the prior knowledge of his legal guardians, Cole and Dr Vaoiva Ponton.

The move occurred shortly after the Pontons, aunt and uncle to Natapu, had expressed concern that Natapu was prioritising rugby to the detriment of his education. They claim that the school co-ordinated with the boy's parents in Melbourne to have him moved to the home of Callum McNair, then the school's director of sport.

"The ministry's inquiry uncovered several failures of protocol and procedure by TGS, which inevitably had a significant negative impact on our family," said the Pontons.

They say they should have been notified of any significant decision that was to be made that would affect them as caregivers.

"Principal Nixon, in concert with the rugby and sports department deliberately ignored this."

Takapuna Grammar principal Mary Nixon would not return calls to the Herald, asking for questions to be emailed. She declined to answer these questions on privacy grounds.

McNair has since left Takapuna Grammar and has taken up a new role as secondary schools rugby manager at New Zealand Rugby, a move the Pontons describe as questionable.

In the June 5 letter to the school, when discussing rugby players living with staff, the Ministry's Leisa Maddix wrote: "This issue was of particular concern to the ministry."

TGS admitted that Natapu lived with a staff member on a full-time basis and that two other students stayed in the same house for the purpose of getting to rugby trainings and games.

"We outlined the ministry's view that it is generally not appropriate," the letter continued. "We strongly recommend that the practice of students residing with staff members (who are not a family member) ceases."

The Pontons engaged lawyer Kahungunu Barron-Afeaki SC to advise them during the complaints process. He described it as "the messiest case of a school exploiting Pacific Island talent to advance a rugby programme", he had come across.

"The secrecy was completely unnecessary," the senior counsel said at the time. "To just get a letter from the principal saying 'another relative has been set up to be Jay's guardian for the remainder of his time here' is not appropriate."

The Ministry also offered veiled criticism of school's response to the Pontons complaint, writing: "We also recommend the Board consider commissioning the services of an independent provider to examine its response to Cole and Iva's complaint with a view to… providing the Board with some recommendations to strengthen policies and procedures as appropriate."

The Pontons are pleased with the ministry's findings, but are vowing to continue their fight.

They have filed complaints about the school's behaviour with the Human Rights Commission, Inland Revenue Department and New Zealand Rugby over aspects of their treatment and other concerns with how the school runs its rugby programme.

It is understood the HRC has contacted the parties to offer mediation but Takapuna Grammar has written to say it would not engage.

"The school exploited vulnerable Pacific Island students and their families and in turn, exploited us," the Pontons said. "There were no special or exceptional circumstances to warrant any secrecy or intervention by the school into a private family matter. It was nothing more than greed.

"The school crossed the line, got caught doing it and repeatedly lied to hide the truth. We gave so much support to the school rugby community and to our nephew, yet in the end we were used and exploited all in the name of rugby."

The Pontons have had a response from NZ Rugby, who said the complaint did not fall within their remit. They say this shows a lack of leadership at head office.

"We are aware that a number of other organisations have been approached by Mr Ponton and are reviewing this matter," said CEO Steve Tew. "If any of those bodies identifies any New Zealand Rugby personnel who may have engaged in a concerning manner then we will look into the matter further at that point."

Natapu has since left New Zealand to return to Melbourne.