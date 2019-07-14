Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou was robbed in Johannesburg today just metres from the team's hotel, according to reports.

The Reds prop was the victim of a snatch and run as the Wallabies prepare for Sunday's Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks.

Rugby.com.au reports that Tupou was walking back to the team hotel following a meal across the road when someone grabbed his phone and quickly got into a getaway vehicle.

Tupou suffered minor cuts to his arm while attempting to get his phone back from the car.

Advertisement

"Last night went out for dinner with the front rowers, it was just outside the hotel and I went back, someone came from behind and took my phone," Tupou told rugby.com.au.

"I thought it was one of the boys so I looked back and he was wearing a hoodie and ran with my phone.

"I tried to chase after him, he got in the car and I got a bit of a cut but I'm fine.

"The only thing is I lost my phone but I can live with that."

Tupou is expected to be available for Sunday's test.