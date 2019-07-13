The Māori All Blacks have been stunned by Fiji, going down 27-10 in Suva.

Fiji completely dominated the first half and took a 12-0 lead into the sheds. The home side then continued where they left off in the start of the second half through a tantalising team try finished off by centre Waisea Nayacalevu.

Despite a fightback from the Māori All Blacks in the final quarter of the match to score a couple of tries, Fiji managed to hang on for a famous win – capped off with a second try for Nayacalevu.

It was Fiji's first victory over the Māori All Blacks since 1957.

The two sides face off again next week in Rotorua.

Māori All Blacks v Fiji as it happened:

