A dominant Tauranga West is the team to beat heading into today's semifinals of the Tai Mitchell rugby tournament.

The under-13 competition is in its 78th year and West will take on Tauranga East after going through pool play unbeaten, amassing 271 points. They confirmed their place as the top qualifier with a 93-8 win over East yesterday afternoon.

West started the competition with a win over defending champions Te Puke two weeks ago before beating Rotorua Gold in the final pre-tournament game last week.

The final four days of the competition are held at Kawerau's Tarawera Park and it

