The Hurricanes suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the Crusaders in a thrilling Super Rugby semifinal – made even worse with a controversial call during the dying stages of the game.

With two minutes on the clock, the Hurricanes were in position to launch an attack, but referee Nic Berry called a knock on against Perenara to put an end to their hopes as the Crusaders took out the match 30-26.

What made matters worse for Hurricanes fans was that it appeared Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock had reached over the breakdown and swiped the ball from Perenara's grasp.

Fans took to social media to express their frustrations at their team getting "robbed" of an upset win.

Despite the controversial finish, fans were treated to one of the best games of the season - with the Hurricanes putting up a strong challenge right until the final whistle.

In the end, the Crusaders showed how difficult it is to beat them at home.

The hosts broke out to a fast start, going up by three points in as many minutes, before a brilliant cross kick from Ryan Crotty found winger Sevu Reece in the corner for the opening try of the match in the 13th minute.

The Crusaders outran Hurricanes by 100m in the first half, with the Hurricanes making far more tackles. However, the Crusaders kept the door open – with 12 turnovers conceded in the first half.

It was a different story in the second half as the game opened up and both sides played fluid, attacking football.

Ultimately the Crusaders hung on and booked a place in the final against the Jaguares next week.