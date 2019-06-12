New Zealand have missed out on the semifinals at the Under-20 rugby championships for just the second time.

The Baby Blacks lost their final pool game to South Africa 25-17 in Argentina today which saw them finish second in the group.

Craig Philpott's side needed at least a bonus point to claim at least the fourth seed but were denied when South Africa kicked a late penalty to secure an eight-point win.

New Zealand are six-time winners of the tournament had the only other time they failed to make the semifinals was in 2016. England, finalists last year, also missed out on the semifinals despite a big win over Australia in their final pool game.

New Zealand will play Wales in the fifth-place semifinals.

Semifinals

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v France

