Kiwi-born Wales rugby international Gareth Anscombe has married his longtime partner.

The Welsh first-five returned to New Zealand to got married to his Milica (nee Bubanja) on June 7 at Waiheke Island.

Anscombe shared the news on social media with the caption: "Introducing Mrs Anscombe." He proposed back in 2017.

Milica left New Zealand to follow her future husband to Wales, where the 28-year-old first-five had a five-year stint with the Cardiff Blues before moving to Ospreys in the Pro14.

Advertisement

Anscombe, who was a key member of the Welsh side who won the Six Nations grand slam this year, previously played for the Chiefs, Blues and Auckland before shifting allegiance to Wales in 2014.

He is the son of former Auckland and Ulster coach Mark Anscombe.