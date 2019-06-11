

A solid 38-13 win over Dannevirke at Spriggens Park on Saturday has kept St Johns Club Whanganui Metro in the hunt for a semifinal spot in the Manawatu Colts division rugby championships.

The win has left Metro in fourth heading into the third game of round two against Old Boys Marist in another home game on Spriggens Park this Saturday.

Mark Cosford, who co-coaches Metro alongside Russell Gedye, aid the win against Dannevirke was payback for a last minute loss against the visitors in round one.

"We had full control this time throughout the 80 minutes," Cosford said.

"Most of the tries were scored out wide, but it really was a case of the boys in the engine room (forwards pack) doing the work and the guys out wide reaping the rewards. It was really pleasing to see everyone performing well allowing us to stay in the top four.

Metro winger Dominic Devine strides over for the first of his two tries against Dannevirke at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

"We are at the business end of the competition and it is important we stay in touch if we are to have any show.

"We play Old Boys Marist at home this weekend and we drew 20-all in round one, so it will be an interesting match. A win there and another victory over Massey White coming up will set us up nicely for another crack at the competition leaders Feilding Yellow - they are looking very strong," Cosford said.