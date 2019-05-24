The Hurricanes have been "stripped" of their one and only Super Rugby title.

In a post to Twitter, the Hurricanes called on fans for information over their stolen champions banner, which was made at the club's cost when the side took out the Super Rugby title in 2016.

On Friday March 8 at the @Highlanders match our 2016 Champions Banner located at Aisle 24 of @WestpacStadium was stolen. If you have any information please share with @nzpolice #TacklingTheft 🚨🚔 — Hurricanes Rugby (@Hurricanesrugby) May 24, 2019

The Hurricanes say the banner, which was located at aisle 24 of the Westpac Stadium was stolen during the side's win over the Highlanders on March 8.

In a statement to the Herald, the Hurricanes said the matter was handed over to police in March but with little progress, they decided it was time to reach out to the public.

"The stadium has very clear footage of the alleged offender taking the banner and we've handed that over to police but we haven't heard anything else.

"We want more information because someone out there knows someone who has it.

"It's an important part of the club, we had it made up especially and it's for everyone to be proud of, we just want it back."

The Hurricanes beat the Lions 20-3 in the 2016 final - their first (and only) Super Rugby success.

They suffered their first loss at home to an overseas opponent since 2015 last weekend with a 28-20 defeat to against the Jaguares.

They currently sit second on the New Zealand conference leaderboard, nine points behind the Crusaders.