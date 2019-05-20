Israel Folau will not appeal the Code of Conduct ruling that saw his contract with Rugby Australia terminated.

Rugby Australia today confirmed that the Code of Conduct matter had been formally concluded, with Folau failing to meet the 72-hour deadline to appeal the decision.

Folau still has the option to take the matter to the Australian court system.

The Daily Telegraph had earlier reported that Folau would brush away the option of a second code of conduct hearing to appeal a termination decision, and instead head straight to court.

Now, this latest news could back up that belief, with it being expected that Folau's next move will see him take Rugby Australia to the Supreme Court to contest the ruling.

"The 72-hour window for Israel Folau to appeal his high-level Code of Conduct breach and sanction has expired," Rugby Australia said in a statement.

"As Folau has not notified the panel of his intention to appeal, the Code of Conduct process has now formally concluded.

"With the Code of Conduct matter complete, Folau's employment contract will be terminated."

- More to come