The winners and losers from the lastest round of Super Rugby.

Back of the week: Rosko Specman (Bulls)

Former sevens star Rosko Specman was a star for the Bulls. Photo / Getty

The former South African sevens player was lightning in a bottle for the Bulls against the Rebels in Melbourne and a big reason why they won in such a convincing (and surprising) fashion. Specman scored a try and set up another, and was a constant threat for the strangely ponderous Rebels to deal with.

Forward of the week: Agustin Creevy (Jaguares)

Agustin Creevy of the Jaguares. Photo / Photosport

The Jaguares and Argentina hooker was so happy at the finish of his side's historic victory over the Hurricanes in Wellington that he appeared close to tears. Still the heart and soul of the Jaguares at the age of 34, Creevy is an inspiration to his team and a real nuisance to the opposition.

World Cup watch: Sam Cane (Chiefs)

Sam Cane is back for the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

He's back and looks fit and strong and about to pick up from where he left off. The return of the Chiefs and All Blacks loose forward at Eden Park was just about the only thing worth celebrating for supporters of the Chiefs. And the Blues will be able to confirm that his tackles still hurt.

Advertisement

Trending Up

Bulls

Made a mockery of the Rebels defence and those who didn't think they would have the mental strength to recover from their shellacking at the hands of the Crusaders in Pretoria the previous weekend.

Blues

They have beaten another New Zealand team! And they deserved to! They started a bit shakily but in the end their bonus point victory over the Chiefs – their second derby win of the season – was built on discipline, and yes, taking their chances on attack.

Trending Down

Rebels

Dreadful against the Bulls at home despite being firmly in the playoff mix. For any other teams interested, the key to beating the Rebels is targeting halfback Will Genia. He took a fair bit of punishment from the Bulls defenders – most of it legal - and it paid off handsomely.

Kieran Read

Appeared nearly back to his best against the Bulls last weekend, but the Crusaders No 8 was a late scratching before the Stormers match. Rugby fans everywhere will be hoping he's back to face the Blues, a match-up that will pit him against Akira Ioane.

Results

Jaguares 28

Penalty try, Agustin Creevy, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Julian Montoya tries; Joaquin Diaz Bonilla 3 cons

Hurricanes 20

Vaea Fifita, Ngani Laumape, Kane Leaupepe tries; Jordie Barrett con, pen

Bulls 32

Cornal Hendricks, Handre Pollard, Burger Odendaal, Rosko Speckman tries; Pollard 3 cons, 2 pens

Rebels 17

Marika Koroibete 2, Will Genia tries; Quade Cooper con

Blues 23

Harry Plummer, Melani Nanai, Ofa Tuungafasi, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti tries; Plummer pen

Chiefs 8

Mitch Karpik try; Marty McKenzie pen

Waratahs 40

Michael Wells 2, Bernard Foley, Alex Newsome tries; Foley 4 cons, 4 pens

Reds 32

Bryce Hegarty 2, Angus Blyth, Sefanaia Naivalu, Jock Campbell, Alex Mafi tries; Hegarty con

Lions 38

Kwagga Smith 2, Andries Coetzee, Shaun Reynolds, Courtnall Skosan tries; Elton Jantjies 5 cons, pen

Highlanders 29

Sio Tomkinson, Tom Franklin, Jordan Hyland, Matt Faddes, Josh Ioane tries; Ioane con, Dan Hollinshead con

Stormers 19

Siya Kolisi try, Joshua Stander con, 2 pens, Jean-Luc du Plessis 2 pens

Crusaders 19

Matt Todd, David Havili, Braydon Ennor tries; Richie Mo'unga 2 cons