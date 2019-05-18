The Blues have beaten the Chiefs for the first time since 2011, a victory which was relatively straightforward in the end and which keeps them in the hunt for an unlikely playoff place.

They got home at Eden Park thanks to a disciplined second half, although they survived a scare when Chiefs loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula was awarded a try with 10 minutes remaining only to have it ruled out due to a knock-on.

To make it even better for coach Leon MacDonald and company was lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti's late try which turned a fairly comprehensive victory into a bonus point win. It was no more than they deserved because they played with commitment and intensity and a bit of flair at times too.

It is the Blues' second derby victory of the season after their win here against the Highlanders. They have a tougher assignment next weekend against the Crusaders in Christchurch, and their struggles away from home are well documented, but this victory will give them belief at least.

It also keeps them in the hunt as they have moved from 14th to ninth. The Chiefs, meanwhile, drop to 13th and are almost certainly out of the scramble for a top-eight position.

Virtually the only positive on a night for the Chiefs was the fact loose forward Sam Cane made a successful return from a broken neck suffered last October.

Their biggest problem was creativity; they had too few ideas on attack, especially in the second half, although the Blues should be applauded for keeping them in check due to their near constant pressure, with halfback Sam Nock excellent and first-five Harry Plummer outplaying his opposite Marty McKenzie.

With midfielder TJ Faiane always alert to an opportunity, the Blues did not lack for attacking options and the pack, led by Patrick Tuipulotu and Ofa Tuungafasi, who scored an important second half try, fired too. In the end they dominated the set pieces and breakdowns which led to a favourable response from referee Glen Jackson in terms of penalties.

The Blues suffered a blow before kick-off when hooker James Parsons was ruled out with injury and prop Karl Tu'inukuafe illness. There was a change for the Chiefs, too, with wing Sean Wainui out after his partner went into labour.

And while Chiefs lock Mitchell Brown left the field with a leg injury after only five minutes, it was the visitors who had the better start.

The Blues had said they were determined to cut out the errors that had hurt them against the Hurricanes but they retained what for them must have been the infuriating habit of turning attack into defence with one mistake, and Mitch Karpik's try, after a mix-up between Rieko Ioane and Melani Nanai, was almost comical.

But their perseverance paid off when first-five Plummer went over in the left corner for his first try at this level after a Caleb Clarke turnover and Nanai somehow got the ball down in the other corner to give his side a slim lead at halftime.

In the end, outside backs Nanai and Ioane finished on the right side of the ledger with their attacking verve which was nearly irresistible.

Ioane, in particular, needed to fire if his side was to have a chance of overturning their dreadful record against their rivals down SH1 and he delivered.

Cane was a temporary blood replacement for Karpik in the first half and came on for final 26 minutes but not even the All Blacks vice-captain could turn it around for the Chiefs.

Blues 23 (Harry Plummer, Melani Nanai, Ofa Tuungafasi, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti tries; Plummer pen)

Chiefs 8 (Mitch Karpik try; Marty McKenzie pen)

Halftime: 10-8