Young Blues winger Caleb Clarke has voiced his support for sacked Australian star Israel Folau.

Folau had his contract with Rugby Australia terminated last night after an independent three-person panel found on his controversial social media posts warranted his sacking.

The Waratahs and Wallabies fullback came under fire for an Instagram post which said homosexuals, among other groups such as drunks and atheists, were destined for hell unless they repented.

It wasn't the first time Folau expressed his views on social media, and the independent panel found Folau committed a high-level breach of Rugby Australia's professional players' code of conduct.

Clarke addressed the decision on Instagram, and said: "I'll still be the same kid who looks up to you asking for a photo after that youth service at church."

The 20-year-old's post has been liked by more than 1800 Instagram users including Blues teammate and All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane.

His post is the latest in a string of supporting messages shared by fellow players, including Sekope Kepu, Samu Kerevi, Curtis Rona and Taniela Tupou.