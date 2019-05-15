It is one of sport's long shots, but the never-say-die Toronto Wolfpack league outfit is still trying to hunt down Sonny Bill Williams.

The Wolfpack, gunning for promotion into the Europe Super League next year, say they have a target list of 10 "really big [rugby] superstars".

There is regular speculation about what the 33-year-old All Black Williams, who initially made his name as a league star, will do after the Rugby World Cup ... and even during it.

One of Sydney's leading league columnists recently predicted SBW would get back in the boxing ring against Sharks league enforcer Paul Gallen in October, which is in the middle of the World Cup tournament.

Toronto, whose top coaches are former British league forwards Brian McDermott and Brian Noble, have done a great job, the team on a 12 from 13 winning run which has them top of Britain's second division.

The Wolfpack include some ex-NRL plays such as former Warrior Bodene Thompson, Darcy Lussick, Josh McCrone, Ricky Leutele and former Kiwi Chase Stanley.

The Wolfpack score against Toulouse in a match played in England. Photo / Photosport

Because of Toronto's tough winters, they play some home games in British cities such as Newcastle and Hull. They have drawn near capacity crowds when playing at their home ground, Lamport Stadium.

Majority owner David Argyle has reiterated his desire to lure SBW, telling the Press Association: "I personally would love to see Sonny Bill Williams in a Toronto Wolfpack shirt.

"Obviously it comes down to what both Brians say and how it works out and, of course, it comes down to what Sonny Bill says.

"The two Brians are speaking with all of the agents to look at who becomes available for next year."

Argyle is a 57-year-old Australian who lives in Toronto and has made money in mining, energy and agriculture sectors. His plans include taking the Wolfpack to play in cities such as Dublin, Copenhagen and Barcelona.

Considering league is not well known in Canada, the Wolfpack appear to get respectful coverage in the media there, including one extensive story about the pursuit of SBW.