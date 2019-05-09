After a successful tournament in San Francisco last year, World Rugby has welcomed interest from nations wanting to host the 2022 World Cup Sevens.

A list of 11 countries was revealed by World Rugby last night, and included a number of surprises.

While known rugby playing nations Argentina, France, Scotland, Japan and South Africa expressed interest in hosting the tournament, so did Germany, Tunisia, India, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Malaysia and Qatar.

It was a record level of interest, and World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said the number of emerging nations who have put their hands up to host the event showed the growth of the game.

"With a core objective of growing the global rugby fan and participation footprint, it is superb to see new interest from emerging rugby nations, which is great for the sport," Beaumont said.

"We now move forward to a detailed phase of consultation and evaluation against set operational, team, fan and legacy criteria before the World Rugby Council selects the 2022 host at the interim meeting in Tokyo in October."

The 2022 event will again include 24 men's teams and 16 in the women's competition, and will be played over three days in either September or October.

New Zealand won both the men's and women's World Cups in San Francisco last year.