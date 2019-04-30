Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi has apologised for 'offending' fans after saying 'I love Jesus' in an Instagram post on Easter.

The Queensland Reds captain, who is Israel Folau's Wallabies teammate, felt obliged to apologise for sharing his religious beliefs, just days after Folau's Code of Conduct hearing.

Kerevi posted a photo of him playing for the Reds with a bible verse: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

The 25-year-old added: "Thank You Jesus for dying on the cross for me. I love you Jesus."

While Kerevi received support from most fans, some questioned his post and asked if it meant he supported Folau's stance on homosexuality.

"I know a lot of gay kids and adults in our sport would love to hear a rugby leader like you say you love and respect them for who they are - are you willing to endorse that message?" wrote one fan.

"I hope you don't support Israel's comments Samu," added another.

Kerevi didn't appear to support Folau's homophobic message at all and even replied to a fan who suggested that "God is a completely homosexual man" by saying: "I'm sorry you believe that but he is a loving God. God bless mate".

However, in the days after the post, Kerevi posted a story on Instagram apologising to anyone he might have offended for expressing his religious beliefs.

"I apologise to anyone that I have offended in giving praise to our God on a weekend that we take off to celebrate his Sacrifice for you and I," Kerevi wrote.

"I will always give praise to Him.

"To the media, it's all love brothers & sisters, God Bless and enjoy your weekend."

Kerevi's bizarre apology comes after Folau, who is a devout Christian, was handed a "high level" breach notice by Rugby Australia over social media posts he made on April 10.

Folau wrote on Instagram: "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves."

The 30-year-old fullback will face a Rugby Australia Code of Conduct hearing after challenging the governing body's termination breach notice for his social media activity.