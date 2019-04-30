If you're keen to catch a glimpse of the All Blacks before they head to the Rugby World Cup later this year, be prepared to dig deep into your pockets.

The All Blacks are set to play just three tests on New Zealand shores against South Africa, Australia and Tonga before they depart to attempt to raise the Webb Ellis Cup for the third consecutive time.

But a seat at any of the trio of matches at Westpac Stadium, Eden Park and FMG Stadium Waikato comes with a hefty price tag.

The cheapest ticket to watch the All Blacks take on the Springboks on July 27 in Wellington comes in at $80 with kids tickets going for $40.

To sit in the upper tier along the side of the pitch, however, tickets jump to $160 each with no offer of a cheaper children's ticket.

Tickets to the Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park on August 17 ranges between $79 and $180 for adults with $25-$50 for a children's pass.

The match against Tonga in Hamilton on September 7 comes in as the cheapest of the three, but will still cost between $129 and $135 for sideline seats.

Despite the ticket prices being high, New Zealand Rugby Chief Rugby Officer Nigel Cass said there were already signs that fans were rallying behind the team.

"Pre-sales have been ahead of what we would normally experience at this time of the year which reflects the fact there are only three chances to watch the All Blacks live on home soil in 2019 before the team heads off to Japan in September," he said.

"The support of New Zealanders is hugely important to the All Blacks and we are already seeing the extra passion and excitement that a Rugby World Cup year brings."