Another All Black is getting hitched.

Jack Goodhue announced his engagement to partner Sophia Eblett over the Easter long weekend, posting a photo of the couple on Instagram.

"Kept the training up over the bye week with a few lunges," the Crusaders centre wrote with the hashtag 'she said yes.'

Beauden Barrett, Sam Cane, Rieko Ioane, and Israel Dagg were among some of Goodhue's All Black teammates to comment their congratulations.

Advertisement

Eblett also posted a photo to Instagram along with a clip showing off her ring finger bling.

"Exciting times ahead with my love," she captioned with a diamond ring emoji.

Known for his impeccable free-flowing mullet, Goodhue revealed the inspiration behind his iconic haircut last month in an interview with Radio Sport Breakfast.

The 23-year-old said his All Blacks teammate Brodie Retallick was the reason why he decided to sport the throwback style.

"Brodie Retallick was my inspiration for it. And then he left me in the dark I tell you what," he joked about the Chiefs captain who has since shaved off his party in the back.

Jack Goodhue makes a break during the Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and the Springboks. Photo / Getty

"Showing up to All Blacks testing in January and seeing them all shave their mullets, I'm going to be honest with you, I was a little bit upset about that."

Goodhue has played seven Tests for the All Blacks since making his debut last June against France in Dunedin.