All Black brothers Jordie and Beauden Barrett showed off some impressive trick shots on social media while in Fiji.

Enjoying a week-off escape on the island, Beauden shared a video to his Instagram doing some kicking target practice at Fiji's Prince Charles Park.

Hitting the upright with an impressive opening kick from the sideline, Beauden then switches to his lesser favoured left boot - with the same result.

The All Black first-five and twice World Player of the Year then has a go at younger brother Jordie's wayward drop goal.

Calling out Jordie's efforts on Instagram, Beauden offered a signed kit for anyone who could better their skills.

"Give this a go ... If you and your mate can go one better and hit the final drop goal (unlike Jordie) Post & Tag me in the video and I'll send you some signed boots and kit," Beauden wrote.

Keen for redemption, Jordie posted a similar video to his Instagram page, sending a solid kick from the sideline straight at the posts.

"Target practice in 30+ heat ... Thanks, Nasoro for returning the seeds," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Beauden posted photos playing at Fiji's Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course while wife Hannah was snapped exploring Hollywood.