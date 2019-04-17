Disgraced Wallabies star Israel Folau has reportedly roped in heavyweight lawyer Ramy Qutami to help save his rugby career.

According to Sydney's Daily Telegraph, Folau has hired the high-profile legal man to represent him in his battle with Rugby Australia (RA) - less than 24 hours after he indicated that he would appeal RA's decision to issue him with a breach notice for his anti-gay social media post last week.

Folau sparked outrage last week when he posted on Instagram that homosexuals are going to hell unless they repented, echoing similar posts last year that saw him warned but not sanctioned.

RA said the 30-year-old Wallabies and New South Wales fullback has requested a Code of Conduct hearing over his possible dismissal for making anti-gay comments on social media.

The Daily Telegraph reported Folau has hired Qutami, who is also representing embattled NRL duo, Jarryd Hayne and Dylan Walker.

Hayne is currently being investigated for the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a woman on NRL grand final night on September 30 last year. He is currently without an NRL club.

Manly Sea Eagles star Dylan Walker has been charged with assaulting a woman in Sydney.

In December, police said a 24-year-old woman, believed to be Walker's fiancee, was treated by paramedics after being assaulted and suffering "minor cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet".

He has been stood down by the Sea Eagles, who are seeking a replacement player for him.

The Telegraph reported Qutami will argue Folau's freedom for religious expression at the hearing expected to be held at the end of April.