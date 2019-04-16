Former All Black first-five Aaron Cruden is reportedly set to take a massive pay cut in an effort to get his rugby career back on track.

The 50-test veteran, a member of the victorious World Cup squad in 2011, could reunite with former Chiefs coach Dave Rennie at Glasgow Warriors from Montpellier, according to The Scotsman.

Cruden joined the French club from the Chiefs in 2017 on a €700,000-a-year ($1.17 million) deal but has struggled to make an impact on the European club scene.

According to the newspaper, Cruden is prepared to opt out of his deal a year early and drop down to £400,000 ($770,000) per season to join the Warriors - a cut of as much as $400,000.

Montpellier would reportedly be prepared to let the 30-year-old leave without demanding compensation from the Warriors.

Cruden has only featured in just over half of Montpellier's matches this season and has battled inconsistent form and serious injuries.

Recent reports have suggested that Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad was growing increasingly frustrated with the player.

Aaron Cruden has struggled to make his mark at Montpellier. Photo / Getty

Montpellier are currently ninth in the French Top 14 and exited the European Champions Cup in January.

Rennie is believed to be on the hunt for an experienced first-five after Scottish international Finn Russell joined Racing 92.

Cruden has been mentioned as a surprise potential replacement for Damian McKenzie in the All Blacks' 2019 World Cup squad after the utility back was this week ruled out due to a ruptured ACL.