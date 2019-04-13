A fleet-footed streaker stole the show at Waikato Stadium last night as the Chiefs edged the Blues 33-29.

The crowd of 14,977 witnessed perhaps the most athletic streaking performance in Super Rugby history.

The pitch invader first appeared in sight on the Chiefs' 22 late in the first half, where he stood motionless, welcoming the security card, before showing express acceleration to send his marker toppling over.

He then went on to evade another four security guards before the show was stopped by a thumping tackle on the Blues' 22.

Advertisement

One of the better streaker efforts you’ll see this year! #CHIvBLU pic.twitter.com/eJoGMXPs8l — Jamie Wall (@JamieWall2) April 13, 2019

Man that streaker could be going for a Super Rugby contract with those steps! Had the guards bamboozled!... should have picked a warmer night though 😂 #CHIvBLU — Two Cents Rugby (@TwoCentsRugby) April 13, 2019

A fan watching the game on the recorded footage suggested: "This is the best streak I've ever seen.

The pitch invader is likely to face a fine for his disruption. A 19-year-old streaker who disrupted the Crusaders semi-final match last year was fined $300 in the Christchurch District Court by Judge David Ruth after admitting a charge of intentionally and obscenely exposing his genitals at AMI Stadium.