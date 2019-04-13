A fleet-footed streaker stole the show at Waikato Stadium last night as the Chiefs edged the Blues 33-29.
The crowd of 14,977 witnessed perhaps the most athletic streaking performance in Super Rugby history.
The pitch invader first appeared in sight on the Chiefs' 22 late in the first half, where he stood motionless, welcoming the security card, before showing express acceleration to send his marker toppling over.
He then went on to evade another four security guards before the show was stopped by a thumping tackle on the Blues' 22.
A fan watching the game on the recorded footage suggested: "This is the best streak I've ever seen.
The pitch invader is likely to face a fine for his disruption. A 19-year-old streaker who disrupted the Crusaders semi-final match last year was fined $300 in the Christchurch District Court by Judge David Ruth after admitting a charge of intentionally and obscenely exposing his genitals at AMI Stadium.