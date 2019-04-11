Israel Folau was once the poster boy for the world's biggest gay rugby tournament, but his career is now likely over because of a string of anti-homosexual online posts.

Rugby Australia said on Thursday it will tear up the 30-year-old's contract, 'in the absence of mitigating circumstances', after he took to Instagram in the latest of his social media attacks to proclaim 'hell awaits' gay people.

It came as previously unseen footage emerged, showing Folau tell parishioners at his local church in Sydney that celebrating Christmas and Easter is for 'heathens'.

The Wallabies star's repeated anti-gay slurs are in stark contrast to his position in 2014, when was the face of the Bignham Cup, the 'biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby'.

He appeared on the cover of the Star Observer, a magazine for the LGBTI community, under the headline: 'Big Boys And Their Balls.'

A Bingham Cup spokesman said at the time Folau was a 'strong advocate for ending all forms of the discrimination in sport'.

But five years later, it seems the cross-code star's stance has drastically changed.

On Wednesday, Folau reiterated previous comments when he said all 'drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters' are sinners.

Both Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union made attempts to contact Folau and his representatives, having previously warned his about his online slurs.

But he didn't respond to either organisation, Rugby Australia said, as it announced the probable end of his career.

In the wake of his expected sacking from rugby union, ARL Commission chairman Peter Beattie indicated there'd be no place for Folau in the NRL.

"Israel Folau doesn't pass our inclusiveness culture, which is a policy strongly supported by the ARLC," Beattie told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"And after talking to some commissioners tonight (Thursday), we don't support him playing rugby league again."

Chief executive Todd Greenberg had earlier declined to comment – at least while Folau remained a contracted rugby player.

Last year Greenberg said Folau could be welcomed back to the sport, but also indicated his use of social media to espouse his deeply held religious beliefs, sometimes at the expense of others, could be an issue.

In 2018 Folau had been called out by Rugby Australia for other controversial social media posts.

'All our athletes have to be careful,' Greenberg told the Sydney Morning Herald last April.