A GoFundMe page has been set up to support under-fire Australian rugby star Israel Folau after his homophobic comments yesterday.

Folau is once again in hot water after posting comments on social media that Rugby Australia deemed as "unacceptable".

On Instagram, the Waratahs Super Rugby star warned sinners would be going to hell unless they repented.

The image he posted reads "warning" in bold, before listing "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters, hell awaits you".

He also shared his opinion on Tasmania becoming the first Australian jurisdiction to make gender an option on birth certificates.

"The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free," Folau posted on Twitter.

While most people criticised Folau for his opinions, he has garnered support in some corners, with a GoFundMe page set up to collect donations for Folau.

The donation page, set up by Nevada woman Elisiva Esikia, aims to raise $1 million in donations for the rugby star, with 60 per cent going to Folau if he loses his job.

"We believe that Israel Folau is entitle [sic] to his opinion and is being attack [sic] for sharing it. So our fundraiser this time is dedicated to him," the page says.

"So it goes like this peeps .. If we reach our goal we will donate 30% to whatever foundation, non profit Folau supports and 60 % will go to Folau to help him if he loses his job as a professional rugby player and we will keep 10%.

"BRING ON THE DONATIONS ..... IF YOUR [sic] GAY WE ACCEPT YOUR MONEY AS WELL .... IF YOU KNOW US ITS SUPPOSE [sic] TO LIGHTEN THE MOOD. IF YOU [sic] MAD KEEP IT TO YOURSELF.

SINCERELY IN GOD WE TRUST,

THE LADY BLACKJACK RUGBY TEAM."

On the second day, a GoFundMe page was created for Israel Folau.

The page has currently received zero donations.