Australian Wallabies rugby star Israel Folau has caused a stir on social media over his stance on the gender debate.

Today, Tasmania became the first Australian jurisdiction to make gender optional on birth certificates.

Folau, a strong Christian believer, took to Twitter to tell people to "turn away" from their evil ways after the announcement.

"The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free," he posted.

The tweet has been shared more than 30 times and had more than 200 likes but opinions are mixed in the 40 comments.

— Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) April 10, 2019

"Why would Jesus have wanted more detail in birth records? How is that possibly connected to his faith, or the religion of his followers?" one user asked.

"Folau needs a social media team to do all his posts for him, you're extremely religious we get that but might be best to stay out of subjects that could easily offend in today's world," said another.

However, others have come out in Folau's defence.

"Load of nonsense isn't it? They are confusing kids so much these days with all these gender nonsense," one man wrote.

The former league and AFL player, now a rugby union star, has created tension on social media in the past for his stance on homosexuality.

Six months after tweeting his opposition to same-sex marriage, the Wallabies fullback posted on Instagram last April that gays would go to hell.

Folau, who is married to Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau (nee Tutaia), made the comment in reply to a question on an image he posted on Instagram which showed "God's plan".

"@izzyfolau what was gods plan for gay people??" user Mike Sephton-Poultney asked.

"HELL", Folau responded. "Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God."