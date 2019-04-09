COMMENT

History, tradition and rivalry are woven into the lure of sport.

Whether it is Lord's, Wimbledon, Twickenham or the Boat Race on the River Thames, England has mastered the challenge of retaining interest in the competitive modern market by preserving these elements.

Take two events I attended over the weekend.

The Oxford-Cambridge boat race should, in theory, attract those only with close connections to the respective, prestigious universities.

When you have an event that has now run 165 times, appeal grows much wider largely due to the traditions attached.

While still at the essence, over time this race has evolved into something much bigger than two universities going head-to-head.

You may have heard Robbie Deans' daughter, Sophie, pushed the Cambridge women's crew to a third successive victory from the No 2 seat as her parents watched on.

You may also have noted Great Britain's double Olympic champion James Cracknell – saliva stuck to his face at the finish such was his extreme exhaustion – became the oldest person, at 46, to compete as he helped the Cambridge men seal the double after they survived a protest for an early blades clash.

What you can only appreciate from attending, though, is the vast majority of the thousands that line the river banks every year have little or no connection to either crew or university.

From Putney to Hammersmith, Chiswick to Mortlake, they flock in their droves with their cheese, crackers, wine and grapes; their pre-purchased beers and fags, simply to share in the occasion.

Old and young they mix and they mingle. Some bring inflatable seats to settle in for the day. Some arrive late and stand on bridges or park benches. Others climb trees to get any vantage point possible.

All come to take in a few seconds of the boats flying past on the 6.4km course. Many then scurry along to catch the closing stages on nearby big screens where food stalls, music and marquees await.

Persistent spring rain proves no form of deterrent. The Brits are well versed in shaking off inclement weather, after all.

Tradition and history attracts them to this event; the atmosphere and occasion keeps them long after the Sunday race concludes.

One day prior, Twickenham welcomed 60,000 for a regular Premiership Rugby match between Bath and Bristol – a local rivalry akin to what should exist between the Blues and Chiefs.

Season ticket holders happily trekked over three hours to watch this derby.

How many supporters these days venture over the Bombay Hill to Eden Park or vice versa? Very few, I would suggest.

The elderly couple in front of me, waving their flags and chanting "come on you Bath" throughout, sure enjoyed Todd Blackadder getting one up on Pat Lam with a 26-19 bonus point victory.

With a family friendly 2pm afternoon kickoff, what's not to enjoy?

The rugby was far from exquisite – Charles Piutau absent through injury again and Steven Luatua attempting to inspire more accuracy from Bristol as England centre Jonathan Joseph served Eddie Jones a reminder of his class.

In terms of atmosphere and genuine, passionate support, though, this part English rugby has spot on.

Bristol's promotion to the Premiership this season elevated the status of this derby, and so it was promptly given pride of place at Twickenham.

Super Rugby, from a New Zealand perspective at least, remains a brilliant spectacle the north struggles to match for style. Yet fewer discerning fans are willing to travel down the road or pay to attend even the high profile matches, preferring instead to watch from the comfort of the couch.

The All Blacks are the exception, the lure, as they are the pinnacle but also because they represent the history and legacy of New Zealand rugby.

Comparisons are not always fair due to stark size and scale differences but in the age of professional sport, and the increasing detachment to grassroots connections that fan the flames of real support, finding ways to harness tradition and rivalry is the path towards regaining true engagement.

* Journalists often receive feedback – mostly negative, it must be said. Here's a slice of some from a recent article about Wales preparing to welcome four New Zealanders into their national team next year:

Bless @liamnapiernz and his whining. Kiwis plundered South seas for generations. Still do. — Simon Evans (@evz76) April 3, 2019

@liamnapiernz pretty funny you slating the Rugby qualification rules against Wales and others when your country has been ripping the guts out of the south seas island teams and pinching their players for years 😂😂 — Darren Evans (@dazz20) April 4, 2019