The best and the worst from the Super Rugby weekend.

Forward of the week: Ardie Savea (Hurricanes)

Savea is in such good form he is re-defining what is possible for an openside flanker, and the last Kiwi to do that was probably the great Michael Jones a generation ago. Savea's pace was obvious in his two tries in Dunedin, but he also tracked back to tackle flying wing Tevita Li. That's not the norm.

Back of the week: Israel Folau (Waratahs)

His coach Daryl Gibson called him a "freak", and Folau is, in the nicest way. His try against the Blues via a high kick – no surprises there – was his 60th in Super Rugby, a new record. The previous record holder was Doug Howlett, who is still the All Blacks' top try scorer.

Israel Folau became Super Rugby's top tryscorer. Photo / Photosport

World Cup watch: Shannon Frizell (Highlanders)

Things didn't go so well for the Highlanders against the Hurricanes but one player who impressed was flanker Frizell, a man responding to the challenge set down by All Black and Hurricanes rival Vaea Fifita. The muscular Frizell probably outplayed his opposite.

Advertisement

Trending up:

Jaguares

The men from Argentina overturned a 10-point deficit in the last six and a half minutes to beat the Bulls in Pretoria. And it was replacement first-five Domingo Miotti, on debut, who scored 12 points. The 22-year-old Miotti was only on the field for nine minutes.

Will Jordan

The Crusaders speedster scored two tries in his team's victory over the Brumbies and they came with coat-hangers attached. Jordan, only 21, now has seven tries in seven matches. Hopefully for his sake he won't attract as many high tackles next time.

Trending down

Consistent officiating

Owen Franks, in his 150th match for the Crusaders, was yellow carded in Christchurch for a no-arms tackle (chest height) against Henry Speight. Hours later in Melbourne, Rebels midfielder Bill Meakes nearly took Sunwolves opposite Jason Emery's head off with a high tackle. It wasn't even looked at by the officials.

Highlanders

The Highlanders are in a slump – their loss at home to the Hurricanes underlined that – and now they must make the dreaded trip to Christchurch to play the Crusaders who are unbeaten there since 2016. The southerners need some luck.