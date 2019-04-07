Such has been the Blues' improvement and rise up the table — to the rare heights of fifth, no less — that their long-suffering supporters may be allowing themselves the dream of not only making the quarter-finals, but hosting one.

The next fortnight will give a better idea whether finishing in the top four is realistic because the Blues are now on the road and against Kiwi opposition.

The prospect of a derby would previously have seen even the most optimistic Blues supporter shrug his or her shoulders in resignation.

But that was before the Blues broke their shocking streak against fellow New Zealand teams with their recent victory over the Highlanders at Eden Park.

That was the side's second win in an overall streak which now stands at four and they are playing with such grit, patience and discipline, three things not normally associated with this franchise, that success against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday or Highlanders in Dunedin a week later — or possibly both — is not as far-fetched as it was even earlier in the season.

They are on a roll, and not even a Wallabies-stacked Waratahs could stop them at Eden Park on Saturday night, despite the presence of record-breaking Super Rugby try-scorer Israel Folau.

A hallmark of the development of Leon MacDonald's side, which is now even more obvious after their 32-29 victory against the Sydneysiders, is the way they don't panic or go away from a collective effort to an individual one when under pressure.

Inspired by the superb Ma'a Nonu, the Blues had their noses in front early, but while the Waratahs stayed with them, the home side wouldn't buckle.

If anything, it is that stubborn refusal to accept defeat which marks out this side as different to their predecessors dating back to 2011, when the Blues last made the playoffs.

"There's a lot more backbone to the Blues, no doubt," Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said. "To decide to run the clock down with three or four minutes to go, that's pretty gutsy. It shows definitely in their forwards — their willingness to compete at the ruck. There's starting to be a bit more steel in their team."

Remarkably, MacDonald is still waiting for a performance he could describe as complete. There were good signs when Tom Robinson and Caleb Clarke scored early tries — Nonu providing the assists before scoring a classic himself after the break — but the concession of too many penalties in the second quarter nearly brought the visitors back on even terms.

"Some of our play was outstanding, but then through our own errors, we let them back into the game and they took their opportunities through their strengths — their kicking game and getting Folau into the game," said MacDonald. "It's pretty hard to stop when they get that going."

"Our carries through our forwards got us momentum and then our backs stepped up and used the ball as well. There are some things that are really pleasing there."

MacDonald will keep a close watch on wing Rieko Ioane during the week after the All Black's groin or hip tightened up late in the game.

He will also hope for a positive report on Blake Gibson's right knee which was badly cut when the flanker slid into an opponent's boot after seven minutes.

But spirits will be high as they consider a trip to Waikato Stadium to face a Chiefs side which had a bye this round and have only two victories this season — both away.

There will probably be disappointments ahead but also excitement for an outfit with a lot of improvement in it yet.

"If we keep applying ourselves off the field, then things will happen on it," MacDonald said. "We are seeing some massive growth in certain areas but we can't be happy with where we are at. That [match against the Waratahs] could have easily gone the other way. We have to be real."