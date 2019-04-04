Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been caught up in a social media storm after his wife found a raunchy picture of another woman in her husband's Instagram inbox.

Kolisi, 27, who is expected to lead the South Africans at the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year, was en route to New Zealand with his Stormers teammates late last month when his wife Rachel discovered the pic of fitness model Marike Botha in her underwear.

Rachel Kolisi took to social media to slam the 23-year-old Capetonian.

Botha told South African media her life has been a "nightmare" since the incident, saying she has sought legal advice and is demanding a public apology from Rachel Kolisi.

Botha told netwerk24 Kolisi sent her a direct message on Instagram after she posted the underwear picture to her account. According to Botha, the 40-test Springbok loose forward told her she would look good in his underwear brand Frankees and promised to send her a sample.

Kolisi, who was traveling to Wellington for the Stormers' Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes, also sent her a picture of him from the plane but asked that she delete their exchange, Botha said.

"I don't watch rugby and had never had any contact with Siya before. I knew who he was and I had seen him before at the gym," she told netwerk24.

She also followed him on Instagram.

"He said I would look good in his underwear and also commented on some of my earlier Instagram pics. I really thought he was merely trying to promote his underwear brand."

Upon discovering the racy snap in Siya's inbox, Rachel Kolisi posted a screengrab of the picture, asking 'Just wondering what her ass is doing in my husbands DMs?'.

Botha alleges Rachel then shared her Facebook profile, revealing where Botha trains and followed it up with a furious video outburst on Instagram.

This led to a barrage of vile messages on social media.

"I was shocked...but I knew I did nothing wrong," Botha, who has also hired a bodyguard and plans to receive counseling, told netwerk24.

Rachel Kolisi posted a furious video on social media after discovering a racy pic of another woman in her husband's Instagram inbox. Photo / Instagram

Rachel, who in the days following the incident deleted her Instagram account, has since reactivated it.

Baren Kellerman, the Kolisis' lawyer declined to comment, when approached by netwerk24.