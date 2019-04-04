Warriors league chief executive Cameron George has welcomed forging a closer bond with rugby's Blues, as evidenced by this weekend's single ticket deal.

Members and fans of both franchises can attend each other's matches at seating in specified general admission areas.

George says they don't see each other as competitors because they've both got fantastic support.

He says it's more about working together to bring people out to live events.

"If we can do it together and create a better ticketing system that's cheaper, that's a great experience, all those things, we're going to do stuff," George told the Radio Sport Breakfast. "I think this is only the beginning of what we can do going forward.

Warriors' CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

"We want to bring all sports lovers out to live events ... if it's the Breakers, if it's the Phoenix if it's netball, whatever it be we've got to work together.

"It's not to the advantage of us, or the clubs, or the codes, it's really about putting the fans first.

"People love sport, so let's put the show on."

George also revealed that a doubleheader at Eden Park had been discussed and said if all goes well, fans could expect a cross-coded event in the future.

"Tradition will only stop us, we've got to get the hierarchy to think that we're in a unique environment here in Auckland," George said. "[But] Eden Park have already put their hand up to support it.

Rieko Ioane scores a try for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

"There's a real appetite to work together and let's be passionate about what we can provide our fans in Auckland and let's get people out to enjoy our sport, codes, and players. We can do it so why not do it."

The Warriors play Gold Coast at Mt Smart Stadium from 8pm tonight, while the Blues host the Waratahs at Eden Park from 7.35pm tomorrow.