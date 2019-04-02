St Johns Club Whanganui Metro had a shaky start to their Manawatu Colts rugby division season before dominating the second spell of their clash with Massey White in a home game on Spriggens Park on Saturday.

The defending champions ran out worthy 26-17 winners scoring four tries to three on dry track that marked the beginning of the season.

Mark Cosford, who co-coaches alongside Russell Gedye, said first game jitters may have been to blame for a messy first half where the Metro lads gave away too many penalties and unnecessary turnovers.

"Massey White dominated the first half, but we did give away too many penalties and turnovers," Cosford said.

"We came good in the second half and got the better of them. We wore them down and I think our fitness played a part. I thought our loose trio Mason Johnson, Coultin Wilson and No8 Louis Devine, who are old hands from last year, played well as did newcomers, second five Hayden Towers and centre Matt Murphy who scored two tries.

"It was a very satisfying way to start the season," Cosford said.