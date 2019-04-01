And then there were four.

Two Irish provinces, defending champions Leinster and traditional challengers Munster, English title holders Saracens and French giants Toulouse, are left to contest European rugby glory after the Champions Cup delivered compelling quarterfinals.

In a weekend filled with dramatic finishes, costly blunders, cards and magic tries, three of the four knockout ties were decided by four points or less, with Davie Rennie's Glasgow the only team on the wrong side of a blowout result against Saracens in north London.

The major talking point of the gripping all-Irish showdown between Leinster and the inspired Ulster was the blunder from test wing Jacob Stockdale.

New Zealanders will remember Stockdale well for his superb chip and chase try off the brilliantly worked lineout set play that helped Ireland secure their first home victory over the All Blacks last year.

On this occasion, though, Stockdale was the villain after he dropped the ball over the line – a mistake significantly magnified in the context of Ulster's 21-18 defeat.

Kieran Treadwell of Ulster consults teammate Jacob Stockdale after the Champions Cup Quarter Final match between Leinster Rugby and Ulster Rugby. Photo /Getty

Stockdale did all the hard work to push past three defenders but the 22-year-old's failure to hold the ball in two hands or dive before the line denied Ulster a nine-point lead that, in context of such a tense match, could well have ended Leinster's hopes.

"This, unfortunately for Jacob Stockdale, is unforgivable," Brian O'Driscoll bluntly stated post-match.

With 14 tries in 19 tests, Stockdale is sure to rebound but this episode should teach him to ground the ball immediately instead of trying to beat defenders in the in-goal as has been his intent on several previous occasions.

Jacob Stockdale of Ulster breaks the tackle of Dave Kearney of Leinster on his way to scoring a try which was subsequently disallowed. Photo /Getty

To his credit Stockdale, the joint leading Champions Cup try scorer this season, put his hand up for the error.

"I've had some incredible highs with Ulster rugby, but unfortunately yesterday was a low for me," Stockdale said.

"Sport can be cruel and sometimes you have to learn your lessons the hard way. To the Ulster fans I just want to say I am sorry, I let you down, the support we had yesterday was truly amazing and you deserve to be looking forward to a European semifinal."

In the most entertaining game of the weekend, Jerome Kaino's Toulouse pulled off the most remarkable escape act after the four-time European champions forged on for almost an hour with 14 men to dump their much-fancied French rivals Racing 92, last year's bridesmaids, out at home in Paris.

This match all defied logic in many ways, not least the current state of the French national team.

Toulouse and test halfback Antoine Dupont scored two tries in a masterful display but there were endless offloads and Gallic flair to savour at the indoor stadium, none better than the backhanded flick from Toulouse wing Lucas Tauzin to put Maxime Medard in.

Zach Holmes, Toulouse's Australian playmaker, looked to have cost his side any chance of progression when he was sent off after 22 minutes for a high shot on Racing's Argentine wing Juan Imhoff.

Red cards, given their ability to ruin a spectacle by usually rendering the result inevitable, are always controversial but this is exactly the sort of tackle World Rugby are attempting to outlaw – the contact from Holmes rising to collect Imhoff's neck.

Racing didn't help themselves by conceding two yellow cards for cynical infringing – and Maxime Machenaud also missed a late conversion. But for their defensive character and flamboyant attacking endeavour, Toulouse were well worthy of their 22-21 victory that sees them progress to meet Leinster in Dublin for their first European semifinal since 2011.

"We are going to have to throw the kitchen sink when we get to Dublin because it's not going to be easy," Kaino said. "Leinster are going to be another step up. They got put under a lot of heat from Ulster and showed how top notch their players are. They're pretty much an international side."

Champions Cup quarterfinal results:

Saracens 56 Glasgow 27

Edinburgh 13 Munster 17

Leinster 21 Ulster 18

Racing 21 Toulouse 22

Champions Cup semifinals:

April 20: Saracens v Munster, Ricoh Arena, Coventry

April 21: Leinster v Toulouse, Aviva Stadium, Dublin