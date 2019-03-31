The All Blacks and adidas have joined forces in the fight against marine plastic pollution with a new training jersey made from ocean plastic.

The jersey is part of the first ever adidas Parley rugby collection made from Parley Ocean Plastic.

The adidas x Parley partnership which is aimed at highlighting the environmental impact plastic waste has on our oceans and harnessing the power of collaboration, eco-innovation and sport to drive solutions. Intercepted and upcycled marine plastic waste is woven into the fabric of the apparel, spinning the threat into thread.

The training jersey features a special design, a hoop graphic based on a breaking wave to link the jersey back to the oceans.

The new training apparel will be worn by the All Blacks during this year's Investec Rugby Championship.

Matthew Fielding, adidas Category Director said: "True to the ethos of the adidas x Parley partnership, the All Blacks collection has been designed to create change. The apparel is made with Parley Ocean Plastic — Parley's material created from up-cycled plastic waste intercepted on beaches and in coastal communities. Parley is helping to combat marine plastic pollution, raise awareness and champion eco-innovative solutions to one of today's most pressing environmental issues. "

In 2018, several All Blacks received a first-hand briefing on the fast-growing threat of marine plastic pollution when they took part in an educational session with Parley ambassadors on Motuihe Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf, which is a New Zealand Department of Conservation wildlife and nature reserve.

All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett wearing the new All Blacks training jersey made from ocean plastic. Photo / adidas

"The boys were incredibly inspired by their visit to Motuihe and wanted to make a change," Beauden Barrett said.

"The adidas x Parley partnership is a wonderful opportunity to be a part of something special and it's good to know that we are playing a small part in highlighting the devastation that plastic is causing the oceans."