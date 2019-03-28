It appears the Chiefs have no desire to move Damian McKenzie back into the No 10 jersey any time soon.

Having returned to electrifying form since shifting back to fullback, McKenzie will again don the No 15 jersey against the Jaguares in Argentina this weekend, with brother Marty joining the squad at first five-eighth.

The side will also welcome back Anton Lienert-Brown, who was a late scratching from last weekend's trouncing of the Bulls in Pretoria.

"This week we want to continue to carry the momentum and confidence we have into the Jaguares match," Chiefs head coach Colin Cooper said.

Advertisement

The side will be without captain Brodie Retallick for the match, who is observing one of his All Blacks stand down weeks. Fellow lock and recent re-signing Michael Allardice will take the lead as captain in his absence.

"Michael is a good leader and provides plenty of experience to lead the team this week. He is well respected among the guys and we trust he will do a commendable job as captain."

After picking up a much needed win last weekend - their first of the season - the Chiefs will look to go unbeaten on their road trip before heading into next week's bye. However, the Jaguares have been a tough task for the Chiefs in recent times, with the Argentinian side tripping up their Kiwi counterparts in Rotorua last year.

"The Jaguares are a very passionate team and they have a strong set piece. We need to maintain a high tempo game and ensure our defence systems continue to improve, if we get that right then we should be in a good space."

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Sean Wainui, Tumua Manu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Solomon Alaimalo, Marty McKenzie, Brad Weber, Tyler Ardron, Lachlan Boshier, Luke Jacobson, Mitchell Brown, Michael Allardice, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tevita Mafileo, Angus Ta'avao, Jesse Parete, Taleni Seu, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Alex Nankivell, Etene Nanai-Seturo.