All Blacks captain Kieran Read has opened up about the overwhelming support from the public after the horrific events in Christchurch two weeks ago.

Ahead of his first game back for the Crusaders against the Hurricanes on Friday, Read spoke about the impact the terror attacks have had on the team.

"[We] obviously share emotions together. I think the guys certainly did that," Read said.

"We're a privileged group that play here in Christchurch. We love playing in Christchurch. It's our hometown and I think binding together is something we can do as rugby players."

The tragedy has had a particular impact on the Christchurch-based franchise, shown in the players' emotional pre-game when they faced the Waratahs in Sydney last week.

The 33-year-old Read seemed touched by the support from the public and said it gave the players an opportunity to process what happened "as people".

"[The public] has been very supportive. To be honest, I haven't had to talk too much about footy. It's about us as people," he said.

"It's not just us - it's everyone in Christchurch that have gone through the things that have happened. And probably more specifically the Muslim community. So we've certainly felt the support and felt the love. I guess in a week's time when we come back home hopefully we feel that."

A day after the terrorist attacks on two mosques, Read posted a picture on Instagram wearing a red shirt which read "Chch my heart is here".

"To say I have had a tough 24 hours of reflection here in Christchurch is an understatement. That this hate filled atrocity has happened in our backyard is beyond words," Read wrote in the post. "My heart goes out to the victims and their families, our Muslim community and the people of Christchurch.

"Our nation is experiencing a great loss of innocence in the face of all that happened yesterday. Bigotry and intolerance has no place here in Aotearoa. This is not who we are. Our strength lies in our diversity and while acts such as this are orchestrated in an attempt to divide us, love and unity will always prevail."

The Crusaders' first home game back in Christchurch since the attacks will be against the Brumbies on April 6.