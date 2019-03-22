The Blues' horror run against New Zealand teams has been halted at last. The curse is over, the cruel and unusual punishment for players, coaches and supporters alike consigned to history.

The Highlanders went close to shattering their dreams by riding their luck at Eden Park tonight, but just as it looked as though they had done enough to get over the line, there was a bit of fortune for the home side in the form of the yellow card for Waisake Naholo for a lifting tackle in the 68th minute, and an inspired finale from the Blues pack.

So, the Blues' failure to beat a New Zealand team stops at 20 matches, and while they lacked a little bit of accuracy at times, there can be no disputing they deserved to win this one.

They outscored their rivals four brilliant tries to two, and while the visitors had a first-five in Marty Banks who kicked all six attempts at goal and a better scrum, in the end it wasn't enough, although naturally they didn't stop trying.

It appeared that for all Rieko Ioane's brilliance in scoring two tries, and a superb supporting act by fullback Melani Nanai and centre TJ Faiane, the Blues were heading for a result they know only too well.

Trailing by three points with six minutes remaining, it was replacement lock Patrick Tuipulotu who put them ahead with a try by the posts which was just reward for his performance – he brought some serious heat when replacing Josh Goodhue after half an hour – and a Blues side which tipped the form book on its head.

Tuipulotu was good and so was Akira Ioane, Blake Gibson and especially Tom Robinson, but the headlines will be all about Rieko Ioane, who continued his superb form – four tries last time out against the Sunwolves – with a double here.

Ioane had dynamite in his boots here and he haunted his opposite Naholo throughout. Both of Ioane's tries were superbly taken, but his first was a classic.

Taking the ball close to a lineout about 45m out, Ioane shot through Dillon Hunt's attempted tackle and then turned Naholo inside out on the way to a brilliant individual effort.

His second owed a little more to his teammates, in particular fullback Nanai, who made the break, and midfielder Faiane, who had the presence of mind as he was tackled to get the ball across to the most dangerous attacker in world rugby. Nanai's try in the second half, assisted by Faiane, was another classic.

They weren't the only things the Blues got right. They conceded a scrum pushover try to Luke Whitelock in the first half and were a bit shaky at times in the second half but the way the front row, boosted by the considerable figures of Ofa Tuungafasi and Karl Tu'inukuafe, responded was a credit to them.

Credit too must go to the way the Blues kept their composure; for once, the cynics might say. A poor Harry Plummer clearance gifted former Blues player Tevita Li a try but they never dropped their heads, in fact they came back stronger.

And now the Highlanders are on a streak – four games without a win.

Blues 33 (Rieko Ioane 2, Melani Nanai, Patrick Tuipulotu tries; Harry Plummer 2 pens, con, Otere Black con, pen)

Highlanders 26 (Luke Whitelock, Tevita Li tries; Marty Banks 4 pens, 2 cons)

Halftime: 15-13