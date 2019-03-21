One of the intriguing proposals to come out of World Rugby's player welfare and law symposium in Marcoussis this week has been the suggestion that rugby union could adopt a new kicking law, taking a lead from rugby league.

The 40-20 in the 13-man code sees the kicking side retain possession if a strike from behind their own 40-metre line that bounces into touch beyond the opposition's 20-metre line.

Rugby union's version would be a 50-22. So, if an attacking side manages to skip the ball into touch inside their rivals' 22 from behind the halfway line, they would throw into the resulting lineout.

Leading coaches such as New Zealand's Ian Foster and Springboks assistant Jacques Nienaber were present at the French Rugby Federation's headquarters. Jean de Villiers, Thierry Dusautoir and Conrad Smith, three titans of modern Test rugby, attended the conference as well. Leading sports scientist Ross Tucker also headed to Marcoussis.

Advertisement

So, this was not some fluffy proposition devised by nameless blazers. As well as statistical evidence regarding concussion figures, tactical trends were considered.

Why has this been proposed?

The number of tackles in Test matches has been rising steadily in recent years, driven by heightened ball-in-play time but also by the evolution of defensive systems.

Ironically, coaches with rugby league backgrounds are partly responsible for this. Under Shaun Edwards, Wales have been trail-blazers of an aggressive structure that sees either 13 or 14 players on their feet in the front line with a full-back covering in behind – either on their own or with another back for company.

'Line-speed' is their chief currency:

In the wake of England's 30-3 loss to Wales at the Millennium Stadium in 2013, then-head coach Stuart Lancaster praised Edwards' defensive tactics.

Burly scrum-half Mike Phillips helped to suffocate England as part of Wales' imposing front line. Leigh Halfpenny's awareness, anticipation and work-rate in the back-field often left the visitors with nowhere to go.

Interestingly, Lancaster established a similar framework on arriving at Leinster. The province used a 13-2 formation in their all-conquering 2017-18 campaign:

Andy Farrell, who asked wingers to hang back during his time with England, appears to have altered his ethos too. Farrell senior's Ireland team also use a version of 13-2 these days:

And now, since the arrival of John Mitchell, England have adopted similar thinking. Their wings seem to be encouraged to push up flat:

Besides cutting down opposition space, this supposedly makes it easier for them to strike with turnover ball in all-important transition situations. England have certainly been dangerous after forcing knock-ons and fumbles this Championship.

The theory is that introduction of a 50-22 kicking law would reduce the number players in the defending team's front line – because more would need to hang back in order to cover a potentially devastating attacking weapon – and therefore create more space, encouraging fewer tackles.

One knock-on effect could be that teams spread the ball wide from deeper in their half if they identify that the defending team has dropped more players into the back-field.

Is it necessary and how could it affect the game?

According to Opta, there were eight kicks that would have fallen into 50-22 territory across 15 matches in the 2019 Six Nations.

The effort would from Sean Maitland would have seriously worried England last weekend.

Of course, that is irrelevant because the tournament was played under current laws. You would expect teams to be tempted into more attempts with such a significant reward, but opponents could counter that. In reality, teams will not have to change the way they defend once their opponents cross halfway.

As a player welfare measure, World Rugby will monitor any trial periods. Other suggestions from Marcoussis included in-game citing reviews that could lead to yellow cards being upgraded to red cards, plus a reduction in substitutions and a cap on players permitted to commit to rucks.

Following the RFU's abandoned tackle-height experiment this season, all parties will be wary of unintended consequences. Defence coaches may stay confident that two back-field defenders in a 13-2 formation will be able to cover the threat of a 50-22 anyway.

Before the Six Nations, George Ford spoke about the cat-and-mouse process of kicking in internationals, whereby a passing threat on the edge can coax full-backs up to create a pocket of space in behind.

During a 32-20 win over Ireland, England were clinical and used kicks find space and score tries. That trend continued in a thrashing of France.

The 50-22 will not come into being before the next Rugby World Cup cycle, which only makes the tactical battles in Japan more fascinating.