Four time New Zealand World Cup champion Anna Richards will take charge of the women's Barbarians as they embark on two historic international outings this year.

Richards, a World Rugby hall of fame inductee after playing 49 tests for the Black Ferns from 1990-2010, represented the Nomads RFC prior to the formation of the women's Barbarians last year.

Following their debut matches against Munster at Thomond Park and the British Army late last year, the Barbarians will now play their first internationals against the USA women's Eagles in Denver next month, and then face dominant grand slam champions England at Twickenham on June 2.

Richards recently returned to New Zealand after four years coaching the Hong Kong women's team. She also spent two-and-a-half months coaching in Japan, and has now relocated after assuming a player development role with the Auckland Rugby Union. She may also yet help out the Auckland Storm this season.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Herald, Richards revealed four New Zealand players – flanker Linda Itunu, esteemed Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Faamausili, prop Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox and halfback Emma Jensen – have been selected in the squad that also features talent from the UK, Australia, Sweden, Canada and America.

Richards, who won World Cups with the Black Ferns in 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010, believes these fixtures signal the continual growth of women's rugby globally.

Her appointment comes with news that the top five women's XVs teams - New Zealand, England, Canada, France and USA - will gather in San Diego in June and July for a round-robin Super Series; the tournament being staged for the first time in three years.

"The women's game has risen to big heights, especially since the last World Cup in Ireland which was a hugely positive spectacle," she said. "It's now gone professional in England and the Kiwi girls have semi pro contacts.

"It was a huge thing for the women to get contracts last year. I know they're only part time but it's a really positive step that the NZRU have taken, and the sevens girls are full time.

"It's good to see the RFU in England have followed along and contracted their women's XV this year.

"The World Series Sevens is going to eight tournaments next year and most of those players are contracted.

"The women's game is in a great space at the moment and this is mirrored by the Barbarians and the support they are giving. The fact these two games are against teams from the top four in the world is huge."

Richards takes the Barbarians' reins from Giselle Mather and Liza Burgess.

She will be assisted for the match against the USA by Scotland's most-capped player Donna Kennedy, who made 115 international appearances before launching a coaching career that has included five years in charge of Worcester.

"When people think about who they'd like to play for it might be New Zealand or England or the Lions but the Barbarians is right up there because it's such a historic part of rugby and because of the free style of play they stand for," Richards said.

"We'll have quality players and I won't need to tell them how to play the game. It's about helping them express themselves and playing in the right spirit.

"The USA will be an exciting team to play against next month. They've got a new coach in Rob Cain, finished fourth in the last World Cup and have great athletes — they'll be very competitive."